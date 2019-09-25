Florida Senate recommends reinstatement of suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel

(WSVN) - The Florida Senate Special Master has recommended the reinstatement of suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

On Wednesday details were released from Special Master Dudley Goodlette’s report stating the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not proven the specific charges of suspension.

DeSantis suspended Israel in January claiming the Sheriff showed incompetence and neglect of duty when responding to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 dead.

The Florida Senate will hold a special session on Oct. 21 to determine whether Israel should be given his job back.

The conclusion came in a 23-page report, at one point stating, “Sheriff Israel and BSO are not blameless for the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas. I agree with the MSD Commission that mistakes were made and areas should be improved. That said, the evidence offered has not demonstrated that Sheriff Israel should be removed from the office based on this incident.”

He also mentioned the Parkland shooting was “a culmination of individual failures.”

