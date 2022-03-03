TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The proposal to ban abortions in Florida after 15 weeks has passed in the senate, now it just needs the governor’s signature to become law.

Outside the Florida Capitol, Thursday night…

“It’s a somber moment. It’s a moment of mourning for reproductive rights in Florida,” said Annie Filkowski, from Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates.

Meanwhile, inside the Florida Capitol….

“I say let us alone. Let us be. If a woman needs to make a decision that’s right for her, let her be,” said Boca Raton Senator Tina Polsky (D).

“The decision to have an abortion, a decision which should be made between a woman, between her family and her faith,” said Tampa Senator Janet Cruz (D).

“Limiting the right to abortion will not reduce the number of abortions. It will only make them significantly more dangerous,” said Lighthouse Point Senator Gary Farmer (D).

Democrats continue to debate the proposed abortion ban, but the vote count is not on their side.

The proposed law will ban virtually all abortions after 15 weeks. The only exceptions being if the life of the mother is in danger or in the case of a fatal fetal abnormality.

During roughly five hours of discussion Wednesday, Democrats offered several proposed changes, including an exemption in the case of rape, incest or human trafficking.

Not one amendment, including that exemption, was approved.

“We can’t be on one side of the aisle when it comes to rape, incest, human trafficking, but it made it very clear yesterday we were, and that’s a really sad day, I think, for Floridians,” said Plantation Senator Lauren Book (D).

“After 15 weeks, that’s a child, and so the argument is that should you kill a baby after 15 weeks, because it was done under certain circumstances?” said Senate President Wilton Simpson.

“I’m disheartened,” said Doral Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez (R).

Rodriguez, a Miami-Dade Republican, said she voted for the rape exception, and despite its failure, is in favor of the bill.

“We want to be able to have that balance, and I think the 15-week mark is an appropriate mark,” said Rodriguez.

“I think that the sponsor made a good case. As to the fact that there is almost four months of opportunity, and that was the factor that convinced me, but I do know that it is a tough issue,” said Hialeah Gardens Senator Manny Diaz (R).

The ban passed 23-15.

Democrats said they expect court challenges having to do with this particular bill once it becomes law.

