Florida scuba divers find possible mammoth bone in river

ARCADIA, Fla. (WSVN) — You tend to see a few interesting things while scuba diving, but few things can compare to a mammoth bone.

Derek Demeter told Fox 35 that he and his friend, Henry Sandler, were scuba diving in the Peace River near Arcadia in Southwest Florida last week when they came across what they believe to be a four-foot-long, 50-pound mammoth bone buried in the sand.

“Henry is my dive buddy. He yelled out to me, said, ‘Hey, Derek. I found something!’ Oh my goodness!’ It was really, really cool,” Demeter said.

The pair think the bone may be the femur, or thigh bone, of a mammoth, and that it dates back to the Ice Age somewhere between 2.5 million years ago and 10,000 years ago.

“This one’s much more dense, so we kind of think it’s somewhere in the middle. Probably 100,000 years old,” Demeter said.

Demeter said the bone will now sit in his friend’s middle school classroom so it can be used to educate students.

