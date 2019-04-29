Florida school district to begin using environmentally-friendly lunch trays

GULFPORT, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida school district is making some environmentally-friendly changes.

According to Fox 13, Pinellas County’s schools unveiled two new sustainable lunch containers that will go into use in the 2019-20 school year.

One of the containers is made from Ohio prairie grass, while the other is made from Florida sugarcane.

This is not the first effort by the school district to become more eco-friendly. Just last month, the district began replacing plastic straws with paper straws.

District officials said they plan to introduce a new line of sustainable cups as well in August.

