Florida school cafeteria worker refuses to give student lunch for being 15 cents short

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WSVN) – A student from a central Florida high school went without lunch because she was short just 15 cents.

According to WKMG, the 10th-grade student’s mother, Kimberly Aiken, said the cafeteria worker threw away the food after her daughter didn’t have enough money for lunch.

“She puts her food on the tray, gets to the front, gives her number to the cashier, and she says, ‘Well, you owe 15 cents,'” Aiken told the station. “My daughter said she didn’t have any money, so the cashier took her food.”

The mother said her daughter was signed up for the free and reduced lunch program at University High School in Orange City. However, the program had not yet taken effect.

That meant the 10th-grader spent her first day at school without lunch.

“That’s the big thing — it’s eat breakfast, lunch, so that they can make sure that they’re doing good on their work,” Aiken said. “But then you starve my child?”

A spokesperson for Volusia County Public Schools issued a statement to WKMG that reads in part, “The school is always willing to work with students and families as needed. The school will be contacting the family directly to help resolve this issue.”

Aiken’s daughter said she brought a quarter to school the following day to cover any outstanding dues.

