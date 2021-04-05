Florida residents 18 and over now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vaccine sites are preparing for an influx of Florida residents heading out to get their shot at protection as the state expands eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to those 18 and older today.

7News cameras captured a line of cars outside of the vaccination site at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus before it opened as the minimum age requirement for the vaccine dropped from 40 to 18.

Focke Mirianne told 7News why she’s getting vaccinated.

“Mostly for my family and for me to be able to go out more I guess, and to do more stuff peacefully,” she said.

On Tuesday, another big change will go into effect at federally supported sites like the one at MDC North. Moving forward, they will only be administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“No more Pfizer vaccines for first doses,” said Mike Jachles with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, as he referred to the site in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds are also able to get vaccinated, but only with the Pfizer shot. That means they’ll have to go to one of the other sites still offering it, like Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“The best thing that we can ask people to do is come prepared. Bring your Florida government ID,” said Jachles, “and if you’re bringing a 16 or 17-year-old to get vaccinated, make sure you have that birth certificate or legal document that can prove that’s your child.”

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she is considering lifting the countywide curfew if the 14-day average positivity rate is at or below 5.5%. She is expected to make a decision on Monday.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here. To pre-register, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

