Florida reports two consecutive days of record-breaking COVID-19 cases

MIAMI (WSVN) - For the second consecutive day, the Florida Department of Health has reported a record-high amount of COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, the state reported a record-shattering 15,299 cases of the coronavirus and on Monday there were an additional 12,624 cases. Monday’s numbers are now the second-highest amount of cases reported in a single day.

These numbers are now the highest amount of new cases reported in a 24 hour period in the U.S.

“Miami is now the epicenter of the pandemic,” said Dr. Lillian Abbo with the University of Miami Hospital. “What we were seeing in Wuhan six months ago, five months ago — now we are there.”

According to the Associated Press, California had the previous record of daily positive cases — 11,694, set on Wednesday while New York had 11,571 on April 15.

“We have to get control of these numbers,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “These numbers are out of control in the state of Florida.”

Suarez said the number of people on ventilators has reached an all-time high.

“Obviously we have the ability to be somewhat flexible and provide more ICU capacity,” said Suarez. “Our all-time high back in March/April was 196 ventilators, we just eclipsed the 200 mark, so it’s inevitable that we’re going to see deaths rising in the state.”

Jackson Health, the largest hospital system in South Florida, is adding 180 nurses to help.

“In my hospital, I had 80 covid patients. That is more than double the highest number we had back in March,” said Jackson South ICU physician Dr. Andrew Pastewski. “We’ve gone from one covid unit to two, three, four, five, now we’re into six.”

Meanwhile, local leaders are stressing the continued importance of a consistent message.

“There’s a segment of our population that are not going to listen to anyone other than our federal and state officials,” said Suarez.

“Part of our government, state and federal, is very worried about looking bad, and those of us on the ground who are dealing with it, we’re just trying to stop this thing from surging through our community the way it is in Miami-Dade County right now in Florida,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has recently implemented several rules in an effort to control the spread like rolling back on indoor dining at restaurants.

“We’re focusing on the science, not on the politics postering that is hurting our county’s ability to tap down this virus,” said Gimenez.

Suarez said there should be a statewide, if not national, mandatory mask in public rule.

“We’re hoping to see things improve over the next couple of weeks because we are reaching a critical level,” said Suarez.

