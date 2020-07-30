Florida reports record-breaking 253 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 461,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 6,586 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 416,379 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,956 from Wednesday’s update.

The state reported a single-day increase of 253 deaths, which is the highest amount reported by the FDOH since the start of the pandemic. The previous record was Wednesday’s report of 216 deaths.

There are now 115,916 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 54,312 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 32,696, and 1,230 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 26,017 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.