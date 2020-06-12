Florida reports new record high of COVID-19 cases Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 70,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 2,877 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 70,971 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,902 from Thursday’s record high amount of cases.

There are now 20,872 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 8,589 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 8,209, and 121 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 11,706 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

