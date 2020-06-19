Florida reports more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 89,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,104 deaths.

As of 10:45 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 89,748 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,822 from Thursday’s record-high update.

Friday’s total reported case number is now the highest amount of positive cases reported in one day by the state. The previous record was Thursday’s number, which totaled 3,207 cases.

There are now 24,376 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 10,448 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 10,116 and 150 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 12,774 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

