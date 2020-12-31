Florida reports 1st case of UK variant of COVID-19 in Martin County

(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed that a Martin County man has been infected with the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19.

In a tweet sent out Thursday night, the health department said the man, said to be in his 20s, had no prior travel history.

Florida has evidence of the first identified case of the UK COVID-19 variant in Martin County. The individual is a male in his 20s with no history of travel. The Department is working with the CDC on this investigation. We encourage all to continue practicing COVID-19 mitigation. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) January 1, 2021

Health officials said they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate this case of COVID-19.

“At this time, experts anticipate little to no impact on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine,” officials said on Twitter.

