Florida rapper YNW Melly accused of killing 2 friends

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Police have charged Florida rapper YNW Melly with killing two of his close friends who were also rising rap stars, and trying to make it appear they died in a drive-by shooting.

On Wednesday Miramar police arrested 19-year-old YNW Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, on first-degree murder charges in October 2018 deaths of 19-year-old Christopher Thomas Jr. and 21-year-old Anthony Williams.

The rapper’s 20-year-old friend Cortlen Henry also was arrested, in Houston last month, and extradited to Florida on Tuesday in connection with the killings.

In a post Wednesday on YNW Melly’s official Instagram, he said “a couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice.”

YNW Melly’s first official studio album was released in January.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.