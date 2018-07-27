Florida prosecutor: No charges against former state senator

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida prosecutor says there is insufficient evidence to prove that a former state senator traded sexual favors in order to help pass legislation.

State Attorney Jack Campbell on Thursday told state investigators that criminal charges against Jack Latvala were not warranted. He based his recommendation on an investigation that said the allegations could not be independently verified.

Latvala was a powerful Republican who rose to a top leadership post as the Senate budget chairman. He resigned after a Senate investigation concluded that he likely inappropriately touched a top Senate aide and may have broken the law by offering a witness in the case his support for legislation in exchange for sex acts.

Latvala has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing and on Friday praised “good law enforcement people who weren’t influenced” by Senate politics.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.