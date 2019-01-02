Florida preschoolers get free admission at SeaWorld, Aquatica

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Preschoolers of Florida will now be offered free, unlimited admission to SeaWorld and Aquatica in Orlando.

Children ages five and younger can experience various activities at the theme parks, including up-close animal encounters, Elmo’s birthday celebration and live shows.

All of this is made possible by the 2019 Preschool Card, a yearlong offer that is available exclusively for Florida residents.

Online registration is required to be completed by Jan. 27, while tickets must be redeemed by Feb. 28.

Click here for more information on the 2019 Preschool Card, which is valid for visits through Dec. 31, 2019.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.