Florida police department welcomed 13 babies in 2019

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida police department got a whole lot bigger last year.

Thirteen Clearwater Police officers welcomed babies in 2019, the department announced.

Several of the officers gathered for a special photo shoot where the infants donned “Daddy Is My Hero” onesies.

“Congratulations to Officer Diaz, Officer Hoxie, Officer Hurt, Officer Lightfoot, Officer Maser, Officer McCann, Officer Penna, Officer Robinson and Officer Yeates!” police wrote.

