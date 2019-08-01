Florida pizzeria posts photos of lost pets on pizza boxes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida pizzeria is using an uncommon tactic to reunite lost pets with their owners.

Brancato’s Brick Oven Pizza in Bradenton, Florida is trying to help pets find their way back to their owners by posting lost dog flyers on their pizza boxes.

“It is a great idea because any tool that we can use to get the word out about lost pets, we want to do it,” Patty Giarrusso, the president of Lost Pet Services, Inc. told Fox 13.

Giarrusso got the idea from a pizza shop in New Jersey, and her organization and Brancato’s teamed up to make it happen in Florida.

“Everybody loves animals,” said Alex Christianson, co-owner of the family-owned pizzeria.

Giarrusso hopes that with the help of the flyers on the pizza boxes, they will be able to reunite more lost pets with their owners.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.