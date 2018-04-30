MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A wildlife photographer in central Florida captured what he calls a “one-in-a-trillion” photograph: an osprey carrying a shark, which was in turn carrying a fish.

Photographer Doc Jon said he initially thought the raptor had a fish in its talons. But once he took a closer look, he realized it was actually a small shark.

“It was very far away so I couldn’t see it through my viewer but when I got home and zoomed in on the photo I saw the catch was a shark,” Doc Jon told Fox 13.

The shark appeared to be about a foot long, and may have been a blacktip, bonnethead or nurse shark, all of which the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission says are somewhat common in the area.

In the shark’s mouth was a fish, thereby showing the food chain at work.

To see more of Doc Jon’s work, visit his Facebook page.

