Florida pastor arrested on child sexual battery charge

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — A Florida pastor has been arrested on a charge of sexual battery against a child under age 12.

In a news release, Polk County Sheriff’s deputies said the pastor, David Cooper of Mountain Movers Ministry Church, was arrested Thursday.

According to Fox 13, Sheriff Grady Judd said Cooper’s wife took a child less than 12 years of age to a hospital in order to determine whether she has been sexually battered. Officials did not disclose what motivated her to take the child into the hospital.

While the hospital determined this child was not sexually battered, it was determined that she was a victim of lewd conduct.

Upon further investigation, however, Cooper was found to have sexually abused a child between the ages of 10 and 12 years old. Judd said the female victim is now an adult.

“Your faith leader is attacking children well under the age of 12,” Judd said to Fox 13. “You cut against the grain of the two most precious things we have in this world: our children and our faith.”

Deputies said the pastor was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition.

