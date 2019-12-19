Florida Panthers, OB House, Habitat for Humanity provide boxes of pancakes to families

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida sports team, a local restaurant and Habitat for Humanity served up some pancakes for a good cause.

Santa’s elves that were in the kitchen preparing fruit filled pancakes for those in need and Saint Nick helped to deliver the tasty treats.

On Thursday, Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau, along with OB House, partnered with Habitat for Humanity by helping provide boxes of pancakes to 12 families in Pompano Beach.

The families are now living in newly built and spacious Habitat homes.

The first stop on their route was a home on Northwest Sixth Terrace that was occupied by Maoumba Mayenga and her four children.

She said she’s grateful considering how far they’ve come.

“We have enough space,” said Mayenga. “The kids have their own rooms, and we now have a garage to put the car.”

Across the street from Mayenga lives another grateful family.

“It’s an amazing feeling, and I love to give more than receive,” said Gregory Ward. “The fact that people are giving stuff to us is a blessing.”

​”It’s nice to see some kids be happy and make them smile, and it’s important, and it’s nice to help the community,” said Huberdeau.

Helping these thankful families goes a long way.

“It’s kind of odd to receive things from people when I’m always the one giving back, so it’s a great experience,” said Mayenga.

Habitat for Humanity hopes to have 77 homes built in the next two years.

