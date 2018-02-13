Florida officers rescue freezing puppy left to die in river

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A small puppy rescued by officers from a near-freezing river now has a forever home.

The Daytona Beach Police Department received a call back in January about a pit bull puppy left under a bridge to die in the Halifax River.

Temperatures had dropped into the 30s the morning of Jan. 18, when animal control officers found the frozen, shivering pup in the water.

The officers rescued the puppy, appropriately nicknamed River, and warmed her up in their car by holding her up to the heating vents and wrapping her in a blanket.

The police department said the pup was near death when shew as found, but was thankfully nursed back to health at the Halifax Humane Society, where police officer Kera Cantrell kept visiting River during her recovery.

Officer Cantrell said she fell in love with the puppy and decided to adopt her, giving River the a new “leash” on life.

