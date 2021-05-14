Florida officer shatters window to rescue dog left in hot car

SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Body camera video shows the moment a Florida police officer shattered the window of a locked car to save a dog inside.

Sarasota Police shared video showing the officers responding to the scene where he could see the pit bull panting and drooling in the locked, turned-off car.

An animal control officer who also responded to the scene could be heard saying as she looked through the window, “Oh my God, he’s starting to go down. That’s not good.”

Officers ultimately shattered one of the windows and freed the animal. After the animal was freed, animal services learned the temperature inside the vehicle was 115 degrees.

Police said the owner reported that he left the car running. Officers say the owner was issued two citations by Animal Services.

“Always remember to look before you lock for pets, children and elderly loved ones,” police wrote.

