Florida officer ‘pulls over’ infant daughter for driving on wrong side of road

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An adorable moment between an officer and his young daughter is going viral.

Orlando Police officer Alex Kipp was driving home from work when he spotted his 10-month-old daughter, Talynn, “driving” on the wrong side of the road in her toy car.

When asked for her license and registration, Talynn just smiled and giggled.

Luckily, Talynn was let go with a warning.

