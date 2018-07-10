Florida officer gives up badge after stealing on job

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer accused of stealing on the job has agreed to give up his badge.

News outlets report that 31-year-old Zachary Immler pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor theft charge. As part of a deal with prosecutors, Immler received 12 months of probation. He also agreed to resign from the West Palm Beach Police Department and relinquish his law-enforcement certification.

Immler admitted to taking more than $6,000 in cash from a home last October while executing a warrant during a narcotics investigation. Officials say he hid it inside a black latex glove and then took it out to his vehicle. Immler came clean after the resident told police the money was missing.

