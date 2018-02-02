Florida: No one-way highways ahead of next storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Despite widespread traffic jams that choked Florida’s highways right before Hurricane Irma hit, state officials do not plan to authorize one-way traffic in the future.

Gov. Rick Scott on Friday announced that he was adopting a series of recommendations aimed at helping the state deal with the congestion and gas shortages that bedeviled those fleeing ahead of the powerful storm.

Irma ripped through the state in late September and is blamed for widespread power outages and at least 84 deaths. The oncoming storm prompted a massive evacuation.

State officials studied whether to use one-way traffic on highways but did not recommend it. Scott did not overrule the officials and instead agreed to let more people to drive on the shoulders of roads.

The state is also moving ahead with plans to widen key roads.

