Florida National Guard will help establish Broward drive-thru testing facilities

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida National Guard troops have been deployed on safety missions throughout Broward County to help set up coronavirus drive-thru testing facilities.

The state is partnering with Memorial Healthcare System to implement the drive-thru testing facilities around the county.

The Florida National Guard has called up all of it's medical professionals to form Task Force – Medical. Our #Soldiers and #Airmen are supporting the @HealthyFla Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Broward County. #COVID19#FloridaFirst #RightReadyRelelvant pic.twitter.com/ldtfpKUv4j — FloridaNationalGuard (@FLGuard) March 15, 2020

The exact location of where the Broward drive-thru facilities will be is not yet known.

“We want to put resources where there’s the greatest need,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Broward County, and as of Monday morning, the county has 38 cases.

DeSantis has announced immediate new actions to help stop the spread of the novel virus.

“This is going to be a convenient way for a limited subset of the population to be tested,” said DeSantis. “We already have 170 plus guardsmen in Broward County. The idea is because we’ve had more cases in Broward than anywhere else and we want to be able to supplement the health care system there.”

Nova Southeastern University in Davie told 7News that six of the cases out of Broward are linked to individuals who traveled internationally with the school.

“They had a lot of students who were infected in Ireland,” said DeSantis.

Transportation Security Administration officials have confirmed a TSA agent who works at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, a TSA spokesperson said the employee is receiving medical care.

With the rapid spread of the virus, DeSantis is aiming to get the drive-thru testing sites open as soon as possible.

“To identify and get a baseline of how much this has spread in Broward is going to be important. It’ll help our efforts in containment and mitigation,” said DeSantis.

The drive-thru testing will be available to patients for free.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.