Florida National Guard to honor fallen JROTC students from Stoneman Douglas

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott says the state’s National Guard will honor three students killed in last week’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Students Peter Wang, Martin Duque and Alaina Petty were all cadets in the school’s JROTC program.

After a petition to the White House called for a full honors military funeral for Wang, Gov. Scott posted on Twitter, saying he is directing the Florida National Guard to attend all three cadets’ funeral services.

I’ve directed the @FLGuard to honor the three fallen JROTC members from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. @FLGuard members will be attending funeral services and paying respect to these JROTC members, their families and loved ones. https://t.co/0w8Lnuh5ro — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 20, 2018

It is with broken hearts that Sunrise Post 365 & Stoneman Douglas JROTC shares the loss of our soaring eagles! We honor them, and will miss their courage, tenacity, and their smiles! Cadet Peter Wang, Cadet Martin Duque, and Cadet Alaina Petty. May they always soar high! pic.twitter.com/eg0TKprzMV — sunrisepost365 (@sunrisepost365) February 18, 2018

