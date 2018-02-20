Florida National Guard to honor fallen JROTC students from Stoneman Douglas

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott says the state’s National Guard will honor three students killed in last week’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Students Peter Wang, Martin Duque and Alaina Petty were all cadets in the school’s JROTC program.
After a petition to the White House called for a full honors military funeral for Wang, Gov. Scott posted on Twitter, saying he is directing the Florida National Guard to attend all three cadets’ funeral services.
