Florida National Guard holds ceremony to send off 100 members to Europe

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida National Guard organized a special sendoff for some of its members.

One hundred members from the 50th Regional Group said their goodbyes on Thursday as they got set to deploy to Europe.

The Guard hosted a ceremony with their families in attendance.

They will be overseas for nine months to help out with base operation support and management for NATO and allied troops.

