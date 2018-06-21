Florida mother accused of intentionally driving SUV into water with child inside

SANIBEL, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in southwest Florida say a mother intentionally drove off a causeway and into the water with her child still in the car.

According to Fox 4, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon when 43-year-old Amarlyn Buccieri allegedly drove her SUV off of the Sanibel Causeway.

According to a report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the child said his mom parked the car on the beach and stared at the water, then suddenly floored the gas pedal.

The woman’s son, who has not been identified, managed to open the door to escape as witnesses rushed to help. Deputies said the mother then tried to drag her son back into the water, but good Samaritans rescued him.

When Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found the Toyota RAV4 submerged in the water about 50 feet from the shore.

Buccieri was arrested, and faces charges of child neglect, cruelty toward a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive.

