CLERMONT, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida mother has been reunited with her daughter who was abducted almost 14 years ago.

Clermont Police said on Sept. 2, they received a phone call from Angelica Vences-Salgado to report that she had received a message on social media from a woman claiming to be her daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, who was abducted in 2007 when she was only 6 years old.

The woman told Vences-Salgado that she was in Mexico and asked her to meet with her at the border in Texas.

After working with multiple law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security and ICE, officials were able to confirm that the woman was indeed Jacqueline Hernandez, now 19 years old.

According to a 2007 alert from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jacqueline Hernandez was taken by her father, Pablo Hernandez, when she was only 6 years old.

The pair was believed to have traveled to Mexico at the time.

Police did not say what happened to Jacqueline Hernandez or her father after she was taken in 2007.

However, according to WKMG, police said they have an active warrant for Pablo Hernandez, who is believed to still be in Mexico.

