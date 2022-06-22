(WSVN) - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an infant and her sister.

They were last seen in the 1800 block of Maravilla Avenue in Fort Myers on June 20.

Genesis Barrios is a two-month-old female baby with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 12 pounds and is 1 foot and 8 inches tall.

Her sister, Yazmin, is two years old. She has brown hair and brown eyes; weighs 26 pounds and stands 2 feet and 5 inches.

The infant was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue onesie.

The two-year-old was last seen wearing a two-piece pink top and bottom with silver stars. She also has a pink blanket with her.

The children may be in the company of Evelin Sanchez-Rojas and Inmer Barrios.

Sanchez-Rojas is a 25-year-old woman with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Barrios is 35 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’7 and weighs 180 pounds.

They are reported to be traveling in a 2013 gray Dodge Dart with the Florida tag number QFGB59.

