Florida may make it easier to qualify for voucher program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could make it easier for some students to qualify for the state’s private school voucher program for children with disabilities.

A Florida House panel on Tuesday voted for a bill that would allow parents to receive a scholarship if a doctor or psychologist diagnoses their child with an eligible disability.

The legislation (HB 829) would also lessen the amount of time a student has to be in a public school before they are eligible to receive a voucher.

A similar bill is also being considered in the Florida Senate.

There are nearly 30,000 students in Florida who are receiving vouchers under the McKay Scholarship Program.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.