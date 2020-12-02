Florida man wins $5 million from scratch-off 3 years after winning $1 million

JACKSONVILLE (WSVN) — A Florida man was hit the jackpot again for the second time in three years.

The Florida Lottery announced that 56-year-old Munib Garvanovi claimed the $5 million top prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

This is Garvanovic’s second win. Three years ago, he won $1 million from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game.

Garvanovic told lottery officials that he buys his tickets from the same convenience store every time.

“I love playing the Lottery at my local Gate store! Every November I play my favorite Scratch-Off games because I feel it brings me extra luck,” he said. “This is the second time in three years that this store has made me a winner!”

Garvanovi chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000.

The store where Garvanovi will also receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

