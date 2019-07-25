Florida man wins $2,500 a week for life lottery game

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida man is now a little bit richer after he won the lottery.

According to the Florida Lottery, 51-year-old Gregory Montgomery is the first person to win the new $2,500 a week for life scratch-off game.

Lottery officials said Montgomery chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,015,000.

The $2,500 a week for life game was launched in July.

