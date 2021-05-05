Florida man wins $1 million from scratch-off two years after winning $500,000 from scratch-off

(WSVN) - HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man appears to have had a second stroke of luck after he won a second lottery jackpot a couple of years after winning his first.

The Florida lottery announced Michael Landcaster claimed a $1 million top prize from the Cash Club Scratch-Off game. He decided to take the one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.

This is not Landcaster’s first time winning big. Two years earlier, he won $500,000 from the Jackpot Multiplier Scratch-Off game.

Lottery officials say Landcaster purchased his winning ticket from Seffner Citgo. The business will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

