MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WSVN) — When an alligator was spotted in his neighborhood, a Florida man used a unique way to capture it and release it in a lake.

Viral video shows the moment Eugene Bozzi used a large trashcan to trap an alligator in front of a home in Mount Dora, Florida.

Bozzi is seen pushing the open trashcan towards the gator and trapping the creature inside before he leads the trashcan to a nearby lake, and letting the gator out. The gator is then seen scurrying into the water.

Throughout the entire ordeal, Bozzi is heard being cheered on by bystanders.

According to WESH, Bozzi moved to Florida from Philadelphia a year ago.

“I was frightened when I had it in it. It was so powerful, and I didn’t expect that. It was pushing itself out, whipping its tail around,” he told the station.

However, the military veteran and father didn’t let his fear stop him.

“Army training kicked in. Get it done, dropping it in, keep moving,” he said.

Although this situation ended without injury, Florida Fish and Wildlife want to remind the public that if they spot an alligator, they can call a professional to capture the creature.

Concerned about an alligator? Don’t grab a garbage can, call our hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286) & we can dispatch a REAL alligator trapper. https://t.co/lTzsDHl6Bq #WorkWithUsHere pic.twitter.com/fZVJ8I6J5a — MyFWC (@MyFWC) September 29, 2021

