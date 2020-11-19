Florida man struggling to care for family wins $1 millon scratch off

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida man struggling to care for his family wound up winning $1 million from a scratch-off.

The Florida Lottery announced 67-year-old Albert Pike as one of the newest winners of the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.

Pike told lottery officials that before he won the lottery, he was making some tough decisions for how best to take care of his family.

”When I got home and saw the winning numbers, I couldn’t believe it. I knew right then that I wouldn’t have to worry about how to pay for the things we need,” he said.

Lottery officials said Pike chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

The Publix where Pike purchased his ticket will also win a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

