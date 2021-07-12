LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida man shot his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in a bar before fatally shooting himself, authorities said Monday.

Kevin Cooper, 41, of Lake Wales, Florida, had been harassing his ex-girlfriend with calls, upset that she had ended their relationship and begun seeing another man, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Cooper went to the Y’all Come Back Saloon, where he knew his girlfriend would be Saturday night. He approached his ex-girlfriend in the bar and shot at her, grazing her with a bullet. He then shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, who was sitting at the bar, hitting him twice, the sheriff’s office said.

Cooper then shot himself. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend was in critical but stable condition at a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cooper previously had been arrested for domestic violence, kidnapping, stalking and aggravated assault, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.