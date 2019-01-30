Florida man robs restaurant at finger point

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man is facing felony charges after police say he robbed a restaurant at finger point.

According to WTSP, 56-year-old Steven Berlin went into the Szechuan Palace Restaurant in Gainesville, and sat down for about 30 minutes before approaching a worker at the counter.

The worker told police Berlin then pointed his hand at her in a position that resembled a gun.

In fear that Berlin might actually have a real weapon, the worker complied with his demands and opened the cash register for him.

Berlin took $577 and fled the store. However, it wasn’t long until police found him just three blocks away.

Berlin confessed to the robbery almost immediately after being detained.

He is now facing a felony charge of robbery with a deadly weapon because he “intentionally caused the victim to fear serious bodily injury or even death,” said police.

