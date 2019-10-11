Florida man previously accused of burning girl now accused of pouring boiling water on toddler

DELTONA, FLa. (WSVN) — A Florida man accused of burning a child in 2018 has now been accused of pouring boiling water on a 3-year-old boy.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Terry May was taken into custody after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of child abuse causing great bodily harm.

According to investigators, deputies responded when day care instructors noticed a burn mark on the 3-year-old child’s back.

During the investigation, detectives learned May poured boiling water on the boy after he accidentally urinated on the floor.

Deputies said May was previously arrested in 2018 on charges of burning a 3-year-old girl. That case was ultimately not prosecuted and a “no information” was filed in August 2018.

May is currently being held on a bond of $250,000.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.