TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting another man for interfering in his drug business.

Corey Small, 43, of St. Petersburg, pleaded guilty Thursday in Tampa federal court to murder, as well as several gun and drug charges, according to court records. He faces a possible life sentence.

Court documents show that Small was working with an employee of a night club to sell cocaine for him in 2018. Later that year, a friend of the nightclub employee attempted to persuade the employee to leave the club and stop selling drugs for Small. Prosecutors said this led to an argument between Small and the friend, which ended with Small shooting the other man four times.

Also Thursday, Small pleaded guilty to an unrelated armed robbery from 2014. Investigators said he stole $51.41 from a dry-cleaning business after holding a clerk at gunpoint.

