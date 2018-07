MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man lost two fingers to a fireworks accident.

Florida Today reports the injury happened Tuesday night in Merritt Island.

Brevard County Fire Rescue officials said the man was airlifted to a hospital in Melbourne where doctors had to amputate two fingers.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.