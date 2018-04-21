LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — A 22-year-old has been found guilty of killing his aunt, her pregnant daughter and her boyfriend at their Florida home.

Prosecutors say Brian Hyde used a machete to murder his aunt Dorla Pitts, 37, her daughter Starlette Pitts, 17, and her daughter’s boyfriend, Michael Deon Kelly Jr., 19 in their Lehigh Acres home in 2015. Starlette was six months pregnant so prosecutors added the additional murder charge for her unborn child.

Authorities pulled over Hyde for driving erratically in his aunt’s car.

A jury deliberated for nearly three hours Friday before finding Hyde guilty of four counts of second-degree murder.

He will be sentenced June 11th. Hyde faces life in prison when he is sentenced.

