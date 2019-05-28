Florida man finds necklace with ashes inside at beach, looks to return to owner

SARASOTA, Fla. (CNN) — A Sarasota man found a priceless necklace containing a mother’s ashes inside a pendant on Siesta Key and is hoping social media will help him find its owner.

Shawn Rauch told WFTS he was metal detecting the beach, as he often does, when he found the silver necklace with the word “Mom” on it.

“I found it in neck-deep water at Siesta Key on Sunday night,” Rauch said. “I was in front of the red lifeguard tower.”

Rauch shared his discovery on his Facebook page and on the I Love Siesta Key Facebook Group on Monday. Together, both posts have more than 7.4K shares.

“I’ve never found anything like this. I’ve returned wedding rings, a Rolex, and other valuable jewelry,” Rauch said. “I really hope you can help me find the owner.”

If you’re the owner of the priceless necklace, you can contact Raunch on his Facebook page.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.