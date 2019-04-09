Florida man fatally shot after giving out money, paying for meals at Waffle House

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Authorities in Florida say a 41-year-old man was fatally shot after he got into an argument with a man at a restaurant.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says Craig Brewer was shot and killed early Sunday at a Waffle House restaurant in Gainesville, Florida, located about four miles from the University of Florida campus.

According to Fox 35, deputies said Brewer was pay for some customers’ meals and passing out $20 bills.

“This is an individual that has a family and how this went from something that could have been good to something so tragic so fast, we simply have to find that out,” said Lt. Brett Rhodenizer.

Investigators said a female customer reportedly got into a verbal altercation with Brewer because he did not pay for her meal.

The sheriff’s office said 25-year-old Ezekiel Hicks, who was at the restaurant with the woman, also got involved in the argument.

Investigators say Hicks went outside and grabbed a hand gun, went back inside, argued with Brewer again and shot Brewer in the head.

Surveillance video captured the shooting.

Hick was arrested near the restaurant.

Online records show he is facing first-degree murder and unlicensed firearm charges. No attorney was listed for him.

