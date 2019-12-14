Florida man captured on camera trying to break gas station door in order to steal Pepsi

(WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a man who, they said, was captured on camera persistently trying to walk out of a Mulberry gas station without paying for a Pepsi.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department posted the Citgo gas station’s surveillance footage on Facebook, Saturday.

(Note: The audio in the video has been dubbed over by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department.)

Deputies identified the 49-year-old man as Gabriel Tillman, who could be seen grabbing a Pepsi from inside the gas station on Thursday.

He then could be seen trying to walk out the door without stopping to pay for his bottle of soda.

The cashier noticed what he was trying to do and pushed the lock button on the door.

Cameras captured the man throwing his body against the door several times to push it open. At one point, he grabbed a fire extinguisher and slammed it against the glass door.

Detectives said the cashier feared the store would be damaged and decided to unlock the door. Tillman then left with his alleged stolen Pepsi.

Deputies responding to the call located Tillman nearby the store, drinking his bottle of soda.

He was taken into custody and charged with grand theft of a fire extinguisher, petit theft and criminal mischief.

Tillman is currently being held on a $1,500 bond.

