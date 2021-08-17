(WSVN) - One lucky Hernando County man won big while back-to-school shopping.

According to the Florida Lottery, 47-year-old Cleveland Pope was on a different side of town in Brooksville when he decided to purchase a $30 Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off.

“I just happened to be on a different side of town from where I normally buy lottery tickets, all because I was looking for a specific backpack for my daughter to start school with,” Pope told the Florida Lottery.

He ended up winning a $1 million prize.

Pope decided to receive a lump-sum payment of $880,000, after taxes.

The Beverage 50 he purchased the scratch-off from will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

