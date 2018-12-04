Florida man attacked by gator, not seriously injured

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — An elderly man was attacked by an alligator in Florida but didn’t have serious injuries.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Brian Bruchey says the alligator attacked the man’s foot near a lake in Lakeland, Florida on Monday.

Bruchey says the man was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were searching for the alligator at the lake in a retirement community.

