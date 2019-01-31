Florida man arrested for the third time in under 3 months

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida man seems to be unable to avoid encounters with law enforcement after he was arrested for the third time in under three months.

Escambia County jail records show 31-year-old Charles Dion McDowell was arrested and is being held with no bond.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, McDowell had his bond revoked relating to previous drug charges and charges of fleeing and eluding arrest.

McDowell was most recently arrested in Alabama in late November. Just a week before that arrest, he was taken into custody in Escambia County.

McDowell is currently being held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 21

