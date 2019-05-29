Florida man arrested, accused of fleeing deputy then calling 911 to brag

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man has been arrested after he was accused of fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy, and then calling 911 to brag about it.

According to Fox 30, the St. Johns County Sheriff Office said 19-year-old Nicholas Jones fled from a deputy who had pulled him over for a tail light violation.

After Jones fled the scene and was unable to be located, investigators said he called and asked, “Like what do we pay you guys for?”

Fox 30 obtained audio of the 911 call.

Subject: “I want to know…. I like ran from a cop 30 minutes to an hour ago. I was the guy… that… over there off of Kings Estates. Like what do we pay you guys for… like I’ve driven past four cops.”

Dispatcher: “What do you mean you ran from a cop?”

Subject: “I mean he turned his lights on me and got behind me and as he was walking up to my car I did a donut around him and left him.”

Dispatcher: ” OK, you want to now see the officer. Or… What’s your question?”

Subject: “Like… My question is … I’m assuming he put an APB out that has someone looking for my car… so like he definitely got the plate number but I’ve passed like 4 cops just driving around… Like what are you guys doing?”

Dispatcher: “Well we’re working on many calls sir.”

Deputies said they were able to link Jones’ phone number to his identity and they also learned he had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Ultimately, deputies tracked Jones down and arrested him the next day.

Deputies told Fox 30 when they asked Jones why he fled, he stayed silent and only smiled. Deputies said he went on to gloat about calling 911.

“I saw him turn his lights and sirens on and was going to stop but I didn’t want to,” Jones told deputies.

Investigators said Jones also told them that he called 911 because he “could not believe that after [they] had his tag [they] could not find him.”

However, according to WTLV, deputies told Jones that the cop who attempted a traffic stop did not have his tag number and they were only able to arrest him because he called 911.

“That’s funny. So I told on myself?” Jones asked, according to the arrest report. “No cop can catch me in my Hyundai Elantra, that thing is fast.”

