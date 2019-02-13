Florida man accused of throwing burrito at girlfriend

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man has been accused of throwing a burrito at his girlfriend.

According to Fox 13, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home of 41-year-old Peter Michael Elacqua and his girlfriend.

Detectives said the incident began when Elacqua and his girlfriend got into a verbal fight and Elacqua threw the burrito at his girlfriend.

According to an arrest affidavit, the responding deputy found the victim with the contents of the burrito “dispersed across her face, neck, and left chest/shoulder area.”

Deputies said Elacqua took off when the deputy arrived, but he has since been arrested.

He was later released on a $100 bond.

